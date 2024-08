videoDetails

DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:22 AM IST

In our country, Babas are equipped with various kinds of miraculous powers. One such miraculous power is to make the system and the government dance on their fingers. The lethal effect of this miraculous power of Babas is the highest during the days of elections. Using this miraculous power, rapist and murderer Gurmeet Ram Rahim has come out of jail once again.