DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?

In the National Herald case, Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for the second consecutive day. During this interrogation, the Satyagraha of Congress party leaders and workers also continued. Big leaders of the Congress party did a lot of drama in front of the camera to please the Gandhi family.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 01:08 AM IST

