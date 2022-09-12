NewsVideos

DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case

Regarding the worship of Mother Shringar Gauri on the Gyanvapi dispute, the Varanasi District Court has accepted that the arguments of the Hindu side have merit. With this, the court made it clear in its decision that the court would hear the petition of the Hindu side regarding the worship of Shringar Gauri.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:35 PM IST
