DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?

24-year-old Neeraj Chopra has scripted his name among one of the greatest players of the country at a very young age. He has become the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. In this report, see the challenges faced by Neeraj Chopra in the past one year.

|Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
