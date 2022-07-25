DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?

24-year-old Neeraj Chopra has scripted his name among one of the greatest players of the country at a very young age. He has become the first Indian to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. In this report, see the challenges faced by Neeraj Chopra in the past one year.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

