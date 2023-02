videoDetails

DNA: How did Om and Allah become one for Madani?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

In the 34th session of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Delhi, Maulana Arshad Madani told Allah and Om to be one from the stage. After which Jain monk Lokesh challenged him from the stage.