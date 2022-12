videoDetails

DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident this morning, in which Rishabh's life was saved. It is being told that the speed of the car was high and Pant had a nap due to which the accident happened. See how Rishabh escaped from 'Burning Car'?