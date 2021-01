DNA: How much difference is there between the swearing-in of India and America?

Joe Biden, who is Catholic, has used a 5-inch-thick book made of leather, which has been in his family since 1893, each time he is sworn into elected office during his career. Biden planned to use the same family Bible that he chose for his two swearing-in ceremonies as vice president and the seven oaths he took as the senator from Delaware. Can this happen in India too?