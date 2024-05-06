Advertisement
Negligence witnessed in NEET UG exam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Major negligence has come to light during NEET UG examination. Wrong papers have been distributed in Balod, Chhattisgarh. The candidates were made to solve two papers simultaneously. After which a situation of uproar arose.

