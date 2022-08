DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?

Many people may not know who designed our national flag 'Tricolor'. Pingali Venkaiah has a major contribution in designing the tricolor, he was a freedom fighter. He was born today in 1876 in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released a postage stamp in his honor today.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Many people may not know who designed our national flag 'Tricolor'. Pingali Venkaiah has a major contribution in designing the tricolor, he was a freedom fighter. He was born today in 1876 in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released a postage stamp in his honor today.