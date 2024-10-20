Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2809264https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-muslims-react-to-bahraich-bulldozer-action-2809264.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Muslims React to Bahraich Bulldozer Action!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 02:34 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
After the law's bulldozer on the accused of violence in Bahraich, now the countdown for the administration's bulldozer action is on... Yesterday, i.e. on 18 October, notices were put up in a total of 23 houses, including the house of the main accused of the riot, Abdul Hameed, regarding illegal construction..but the notice that has been put up..was issued on 17 October..and people were given a three-day ultimatum..the deadline of which will end on 20 October..after which the bulldozer will come into action..but before the notice period ends, how are people themselves doing hammer action before the bulldozer action on illegal constructions in Bahraich...

All Videos

DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
Play Icon08:48
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA: What's happening in Nitish Kumar's Bihar?
Play Icon04:16
DNA: What's happening in Nitish Kumar's Bihar?
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
Play Icon03:25
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
Play Icon04:20
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
Taal Thok Ke: Hindu vs Muslim debate erupts over encounter!
Play Icon45:56
Taal Thok Ke: Hindu vs Muslim debate erupts over encounter!

Trending Videos

DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
play icon8:48
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA: What's happening in Nitish Kumar's Bihar?
play icon4:16
DNA: What's happening in Nitish Kumar's Bihar?
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
play icon3:25
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
play icon4:20
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
Taal Thok Ke: Hindu vs Muslim debate erupts over encounter!
play icon45:56
Taal Thok Ke: Hindu vs Muslim debate erupts over encounter!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK