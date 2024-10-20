videoDetails

DNA: Muslims React to Bahraich Bulldozer Action!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

After the law's bulldozer on the accused of violence in Bahraich, now the countdown for the administration's bulldozer action is on... Yesterday, i.e. on 18 October, notices were put up in a total of 23 houses, including the house of the main accused of the riot, Abdul Hameed, regarding illegal construction..but the notice that has been put up..was issued on 17 October..and people were given a three-day ultimatum..the deadline of which will end on 20 October..after which the bulldozer will come into action..but before the notice period ends, how are people themselves doing hammer action before the bulldozer action on illegal constructions in Bahraich...