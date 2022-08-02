NewsVideos

DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?

There used to be 672 houses on a piece of Mumbai in which the people living were shown the dream that they would get flats. And the company that got the contract for this work did not build the flats but sold the rest of the land to the builders. And lakhs of rupees were deposited in the bank accounts of Sanjay Raut and his wife by this company.

Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 12:18 AM IST
