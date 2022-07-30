NewsVideos

DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?

Nowhere days, we use our smart watches for asking questions like how much exercise did we do or how many steps have we walked. But have you ever wondered how smart your smartwatch really is? In DNA today, watch the reality check of a fitness watch.

|Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 12:42 AM IST
