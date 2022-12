videoDetails

DNA: Illegal liquor in the market, politics in the ministry

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

So far 21 deaths have been confirmed due to drinking spurious liquor in Chhapra district of Bihar. Still many people are being treated in the hospital. Bihar is one such state. Where liquor is completely banned. During the winter session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, CM Nitish Kumar was heckled by the BJP. After which the uproar started.