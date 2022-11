DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup

Updated: Nov 09, 2022

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup to reach the final. Now, Pakistan will face the winner of the India Vs England's match in the final. In such situation, the eyes of the audience are fixed on whether India vs Pakistan will be seen once again in the final of the T20 World Cup like 2007?