DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media

Yesterday when India-Pakistan match was played in Asia Cup, crores of people prayed for their respective team and as soon as Hardik Pandya hit a six off the fourth ball of the last over, victory bells rang and celebration began in India. With this, the process of memes also started on social media and celebrities were not behind in this game. Former Team India cricketer Wasim Jaffer narrated the condition of Pakistan's team through a funny video.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
Indian stocks decline as markets are alarmed by the US Fed Chair's aggressive monetary policy stance
COVID: 7,591 new cases were reported in India in the past day
On National Sports Day, Union Minister Pramanik pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand
In Rajasthan, the DRDO successfully tests the Pinaka long-range missile at the Pokhran range
Border Personnel Meeting Hut rebuilt near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh
