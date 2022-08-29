DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media

Yesterday when India-Pakistan match was played in Asia Cup, crores of people prayed for their respective team and as soon as Hardik Pandya hit a six off the fourth ball of the last over, victory bells rang and celebration began in India. With this, the process of memes also started on social media and celebrities were not behind in this game. Former Team India cricketer Wasim Jaffer narrated the condition of Pakistan's team through a funny video.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

