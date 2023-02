videoDetails

DNA: Iranian girls are not afraid of oppression, will they be afraid of poison?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

A few months ago, women in Iran started the hijab revolution. In this, women rebelled against the fundamentalist government for not wearing hijab. But now fundamentalists in Iran have chemically attacked schoolgirls. Hundreds of girls have been poisoned in Iran to prevent them from going to school.