DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?

The holiday system has been changed in some government schools in Jharkhand's Jamtara. From now on, Sunday will not be a holiday here, instead it will be decided according to religion. It is alleged that in the areas where these schools are located, there is more Muslim population living in the area and most of the children studying in the schools also hail from Muslim communities. It is alleged that the holiday in these schools was changed from Sunday to Friday.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

