DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar

Becoming the leader of criminals in the country is not a new thing. Every big criminal dreams of becoming a big leader in the country but not everyone's fate is like that of RJD leader Kartik Kumar, who was absconding in the eyes of law but is now the law minister of Bihar.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
