DNA: Know about Supreme Court's orders in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Supreme Court of India directed that CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The verdict was pronounced at 11 am. The apex court also said that the FIR filed in Patna was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation. In this segment of DNA, we decode the Supreme Court's ruling.