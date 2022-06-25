DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena

What is happening with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra politics has hidden a big lesson for the rest of the parties. The biggest lesson is that when one family becomes completely dominant in a party, the affiliation of the workers with the leadership starts losing.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 01:06 AM IST

