DNA: Liberals praised shrill speech of Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, watch analysis

In her speech Moitra made a pointed attack on the Narendra Modi led government using “7 signs of fascism”, which she claimed are: Nationalism searing into national fabric Disdain for human rights in government Subjugation and control of mass media Obsession with national security Religion and Government intertwined in the country Disdain for intellectuals and the arts Erosion of independence in electoral system