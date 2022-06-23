DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?

Eknath Shinde and the rest of the rebel MLAs were earlier staying in a 5-star hotel in Surat. But suddenly they were taken from Surat to Guwahati on Tuesday night. The big question is, why did they decide to leave Surat and go to Guwahati, which is on the other side of the country?

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:38 AM IST

