DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given a new offer to persuade his rebel MLAs. During Facebook Live, he said that he is ready to step down from the post of Chief Minister but he wants that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra should be a Shiv Sainik.

|Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:54 AM IST
