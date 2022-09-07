DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
The process of demolition of illegal madrasas in Assam continues. But now the madrasa which was demolished in Gwalpara has not been broken by the administration but by the local people. These people themselves took this action after the madrasa teacher's connection with al-Qaeda came to light.
The process of demolition of illegal madrasas in Assam continues. But now the madrasa which was demolished in Gwalpara has not been broken by the administration but by the local people. These people themselves took this action after the madrasa teacher's connection with al-Qaeda came to light.