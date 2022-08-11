DNA: Mask once again mandatory in Delhi amid rising Covid cases

Nowadays, only a few people can be seen wearing a mask in public places. But now to overcome the increasing cases of corona, the Delhi government has again made it mandatory to wear masks in public places and a fine of Rs 500 will also be imposed for violating this rule.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

