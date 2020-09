DNA: 'Mess up' with Kangana, expensive for Shiv Sena?

On the morning of 9 September, BMC officials arrived at Kangana's Mumbai office, fully prepared to put an end to 'illegal construction' and in fact, demolished the part of her property. The Bombay High Court, meanwhile, stayed the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office and asked the BMC to file an answer to the actress' plea.