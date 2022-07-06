DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget

BMC is the richest municipal corporation in India. It is in Maharashtra's Mumbai. The yearly budget of BMC is 45000 crores, which is more than the eight states of the country, yet Mumbai comes to a stand still due to heavy rainfall. In DNA test, we will analyze the situation of Mumbai which gets badly affected every year due to rainfall.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:00 AM IST

