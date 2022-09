DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

The Sangh is today considered a Hindutva organization. The reason behind this image is Golwalkar's book. But after many years, today the Sangh is trying to do something different from this ideology. Today we will analyze these efforts of the Sangh and its purpose.