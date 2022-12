videoDetails

DNA: New wave of Corona in India after 40 days?

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

Only two days are left for the new year to come. But once again on the arrival of the new year, the possibility of the fourth wave of Corona is being raised. The Central Health Department has issued a warning in the country regarding Corona. According to him, the next 40 days are going to be very difficult in India. Once again the corona infection can spread rapidly.