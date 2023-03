videoDetails

DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 01:10 AM IST

Love Better campaign latest update: New Zealand government has taken a unique initiative named 'Love Better Campaign' to get the youth who are suffering from the pain of breakup out of their bad mental state. Through this campaign those youths who are victims of domestic violence will also be helped.