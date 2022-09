DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 12:50 AM IST

Operation of joint raids, which started on the bases of PFI at midnight on Thursday, is the biggest operation against PFI. These raids have been conducted in different states of the country under the leadership of NIA and ED. In which, apart from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a series of raids are going on at PFI locations in Puducherry.