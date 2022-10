DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Team India lost to South Africa yesterday in the match played in Australia's Perth. In this low scoring match, India gave a tough competition to South Africa, but after three wickets fell early, the South African batsmen made a big partnership and India lost the match by five wickets. This was India's first defeat in this World Cup, but more tears were shed in Pakistan than in India after the defeat.