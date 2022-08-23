DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.

'Gustakh-e-Rasool Ki Ek Hi Saja Sar Tan Se Juda' is the same slogan with the help of which Muslims were instigated in Nupur Sharma's case. Now the same slogan is being raised in the case of T Raja also. In this DNA report, see what is the history of this slogan?

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

