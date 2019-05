DNA: Panel gives clean-chit to CJI Ranjan Gogoi on sexual harrasement allegations

An inquiry panel ruled on Monday that there was "no substance" to the accusations, adding that its report would not be made public. Mr. Gogoi has previously called the allegations "false" and an attempt to "destabilise the judiciary". The ruling comes days after a woman who accused Mr. Gogoi withdrew from the inquiry after questioning its fairness.