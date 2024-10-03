Advertisement
Deshhit: Yogi's 'new force' is ready!

Sonam|Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 02:24 AM IST
Yogi Adityanath has announced a new force to stop rail jihad. In the last few days, there have been attempts to derail trains in many parts of the country including UP. It seems that this system carrying common people is on the target of Jihadis. According to Indian Railways, in the months of August and September alone, 18 attempts were made to derail trains in which gas cylinders, cement blocks, iron rods and bicycles were placed on the railway tracks.

