DNA: Paper should not leak... That's why close the net..

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Rajasthan government has adopted a new way to avoid paper leak. In total 11 districts including Jaipur, Bharatpur, Alwar, internet was closed during the REET exam. This order was passed by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.