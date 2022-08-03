NewsVideos

DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well

On this 15th August, India will complete 75 years of its independence. But before this, the politics on the tricolor in our country has also intensified. With this ongoing politics, the search for future is going on. In this report of DNA, watch the analysis of the three colors in the tricolor.

Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
