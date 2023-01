videoDetails

DNA: 'Propaganda' of secular gang exposed on BBC documentary

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

For the banned documentary of BBC in India, after Hyderabad, preparations were made for screening at Jamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University. After which police was heavily guarded in both the universities of Delhi. In JNU where there was stone pelting late night. So slogans were raised against the VC in Jamia Millia Islamia University.