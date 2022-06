DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma

Two people killed a man by beheading him in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The only fault of this person was that he was a Hindu and supported Nupur Sharma by writing a post on social media.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:28 AM IST

