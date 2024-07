videoDetails

DNA: Puri Ratna Bhandar's treasure stolen?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

Has there been a theft in the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple? Did someone break into the treasury with a duplicate key? Why did the duplicate keys not open the lock of the Ratna Bhandar? Know the answer to every question in this report.