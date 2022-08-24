NewsVideos

DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment

Police barricades are seen everywhere in Delhi. In many places, there are no policemen near the barricade. The Delhi High Court is also unable to understand the barricade policy of Delhi Police. In this DNA report, see the DNA test of police barricade encroachment.

Aug 24, 2022
Police barricades are seen everywhere in Delhi. In many places, there are no policemen near the barricade. The Delhi High Court is also unable to understand the barricade policy of Delhi Police. In this DNA report, see the DNA test of police barricade encroachment.

