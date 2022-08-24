DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
Police barricades are seen everywhere in Delhi. In many places, there are no policemen near the barricade. The Delhi High Court is also unable to understand the barricade policy of Delhi Police. In this DNA report, see the DNA test of police barricade encroachment.
