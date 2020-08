DNA: Rhea Chakraborty's interview seemed rehearsed?

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's interview was conducted by a leading news channel and the questions asked to her seemed rehearsed. The interviewer seemed very lenient with her while asking her tough questions. Today Rhea was questioned for over 10 hours by the CBI in connection with the death of her friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been summoned to appear for questioning again.