DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

All the shares of Adani Group have been falling continuously for the last two days. Hindenburg's report worsened the condition of Adani Group's shares. The report cleared more than 4 lakh 10 thousand crore rupees of the companies of India's richest person in two days.