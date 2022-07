DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?

For the first time in history, the Rupee hits all-time low of 80 against US dollar. The big question is, what message does this fall of the rupee send for the Indian economy?

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

