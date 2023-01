videoDetails

DNA: See the valor of the army on 74th Republic Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

The country has seen the tableau of the 74th Republic Day on the duty path today. Today, for the first time during the national anthem, salute has been given from indigenous cannons. For the first time in the parade on 26 January, a tableau of Make in India weapons like Arjun and Nag anti-tank has been taken out.