DNA: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra will form the basis of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Parliament the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case last November. This trust is called Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Union home minister Amit Shah said the trust would comprise 15 members.