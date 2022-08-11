NewsVideos

DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics

Today in DNA, we will talk about what kind of India do we want, self-reliant India or an India dependent on freebies. Most of the people in the country must have prepared their land with hard work. You would also want that your children should also struggle in the same way and stand on their own feet. Would you like it if after running for freebies, the condition of our country becomes like Sri Lanka.

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:44 PM IST
