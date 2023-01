videoDetails

DNA: Sikh Soldiers Dislike Special Helmets?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 11:23 PM IST

The Union Ministry of Defense is ordering a special helmet for the Sikh soldiers posted in the Indian Army. A tender has also been issued regarding this. A Kanpur company has prepared a special type of helmet for Sikhs. This helmet has been named Veer.