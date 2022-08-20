NewsVideos

DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure

Billions of rupees are left unclaimed in the banks of our country and its owners do not want to take it back. Therefore, now the Reserve Bank will find out such people by running a campaign and then their money will be returned to them.

Aug 20, 2022
