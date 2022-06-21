DNA: SpiceJet Emergency Landing -- Captain Monica Khanna who saved 185 lives
You must have heard about The Burning Train, but today we will tell you the story of The Burning Plane. Whenever a plane crashes, a big headline is made, but when it survives the crash, then this news does not get that much attention. A fire broke out in a SpiceJet plane coming from Patna to Delhi. Captain Monica Khanna safely landed this plane in which 185 passengers were onboard.
