DNA: SpiceJet Emergency Landing -- Captain Monica Khanna who saved 185 lives

You must have heard about The Burning Train, but today we will tell you the story of The Burning Plane. Whenever a plane crashes, a big headline is made, but when it survives the crash, then this news does not get that much attention. A fire broke out in a SpiceJet plane coming from Patna to Delhi. Captain Monica Khanna safely landed this plane in which 185 passengers were onboard.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

