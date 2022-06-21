NewsVideos

DNA: SpiceJet Emergency Landing -- Captain Monica Khanna who saved 185 lives

You must have heard about The Burning Train, but today we will tell you the story of The Burning Plane. Whenever a plane crashes, a big headline is made, but when it survives the crash, then this news does not get that much attention. A fire broke out in a SpiceJet plane coming from Patna to Delhi. Captain Monica Khanna safely landed this plane in which 185 passengers were onboard.

|Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
You must have heard about The Burning Train, but today we will tell you the story of The Burning Plane. Whenever a plane crashes, a big headline is made, but when it survives the crash, then this news does not get that much attention. A fire broke out in a SpiceJet plane coming from Patna to Delhi. Captain Monica Khanna safely landed this plane in which 185 passengers were onboard.

All Videos

DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
12:57
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader
14:56
Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar holds press conference in Delhi
13:30
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar holds press conference in Delhi
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests
9:43
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests
DNA: Agnipath -- Meet the real Agniveers of India
9:1
DNA: Agnipath -- Meet the real Agniveers of India

Trending Videos

12:57
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
14:56
Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader
13:30
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar holds press conference in Delhi
9:43
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests
9:1
DNA: Agnipath -- Meet the real Agniveers of India
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,Spice Jet,patna delhi spice jet flight,patna - delhi spice jet flight,spice plane,Spice Jet flight,patna delhi spice jet,patna delhi spice jet landing,spice jet pilot monika khanna,patna - delhi spice jet flight landing,patna - delhi spice jet flight emergency landing,SpiceJet,spicejet fire,SpiceJet news,Spicejet plane,patna spicejet,spicejet patna,Spicejet flight,spicejet review,spicejet landing,SpiceJet aircraft,SpiceJet airlines,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,